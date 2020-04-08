T. Storm Chance Late Thursday

A cold front will move southward across Texas Thursday. Moist gulf air will rise above the arriving cooler airmass, producing showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Moist air lifting above the cool air over our area during Friday will bring more clouds and shower chances. Clearing skies with quite warm conditions will follow Saturday and Sunday. Another cool airmass will arrive Sunday night with cooler air Monday through Wednesday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday, a chance of a thundershower late in the day, high in the mid 90's. A chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening, some possibly strong, low Thursday night in the high 60's. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers, high in the high 70's. Clearing and warmer Saturday and Sunday, high around 90. Partly cloudy and cooler Monday through Wednesday, high in the 70's.