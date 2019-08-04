1 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago shootings

Two shootings in Chicago have left carnage in their wake.

Chicago has been rocked by a pair of shootings early Sunday morning. (Source: MGN)

The latest shooting took place at around 3 a.m. Sunday, killing one man and wounding a second, WBBM reported.

A second took place earlier at Douglas Park, on Chicago’s West Side, at around 1:20 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reported, when a shooter in a car opened fire on a group inside the park.

Three women and four men between the ages of 19 and 25 were struck, the Tribune reported.

A 21-year-old man, hit in the groin, was in critical condition, WLS reported. Most of the other victims were in stable condition with various wounds.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.