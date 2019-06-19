100 Days of Summer

Although the official start of summer isn't until Friday, it feels like it starts earlier every year and lasts longer.

On Wednesday, we will start off at 81 degrees and get to 105 degrees by the afternoon.

Due to the high humidity, our temperatures are going to feel more like 110, so you are going to want to stay shaded and hydrated.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits all week and into the weekend.

We are expecting a slight chance of rain during the weekend; however, it's still too soon to tell if that will become a reality.

Until then, stay shaded, stay hydrated and above all stay cool.