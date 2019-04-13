100 people sick in salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon sold at Target, Walmart, elsewhere

Nearly 100 people from nine states have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak.

Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and other stores is now being voluntarily recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Friday.

The recalled products include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe.

They were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and sold under various brands.

They were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.

If you think you may have some, the FDA says don't eat it - you should throw it away.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming the bacteria.

The symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

