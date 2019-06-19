103-year-old runner breaks records

A 103-year-old runner in Albuquerque is breaking records and winning gold medals.

103-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins

This runner from Louisiana isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins didn't start running until she was 101.

Since then, she has made a name for herself, breaking the world record for her age group!

She recently competed in the Senior Games in Albuquerque, where she set a new record for the 50-meter dash and took gold in the 100-meter dash.

She says she wants people to know it's never too late to get moving.

