105F+ Heat Will Continue

A large hot dry airmass is dominating Texas weather. Aloft, the air is quite dry. As the lower atmosphere is stirred with the heating of the day, the stirring occurs over a deep enough depth to tap into the dry air above, and mix it in with the humid gulf air, lowering afternoon humidity. Each evening, the stirring stops as we loose the heat of the day, and a layer of pure gulf air arrives, raising our humidity noticeably each evening into the following morning. The hot dry airmass above will remain our main weather influence during the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting clear and becoming humid tonight, low near 80. Sunny and quite hot Friday, the weekend, and most of next week, highs 105 to 107.