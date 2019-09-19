Join the community for the celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi in the 10th Annual Blessing of All Animals in celebration.

Gateway Gatos and St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church is hosting the opportunity to have your pets and farm animals blessed by a priest from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 5th at St. Peter’s Plaza.

All proceeds from St. Francis of Assisi medals and T-shirts sold at the event will go toward financially helping cat community caretakers to neuter and spay cats.

All animals must be taken in either a leash, harness, or cage.