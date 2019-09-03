Police: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is confirming that a 14-year-old has confessed to killing five family members in the Elkmont community.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young said that deputies were called to the scene by the 14-year-old in the house, who originally said he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs.

Deputies found one adult and two childre dead, and one adult and one child with critical injuries.

The adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital. The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The sheriff said the victims were the father, stepmother and siblings of the shooter.

Just before 3 a.m., Sheriff Mike Blakely said that the two surviving victims had died, and the 14-year-old who called authorities confessed to the crime.

