1,400 vehicles pass through Laredo to get home for the holidays

Thousands of paisanos are heading to Mexico all together in order to see their families for the holidays, and this tradition has only grow throughout the years.

There are no Christmas lights, but these headlights sure do symbolize the holiday season.

For decades now different groups have been banning together in order to get to their destination safely.

Tonatiuh Cervantes Curiel, security of social development of Queretaro, says there was a long process in order to get these migrants to cross together.

"Different procedures were carried out with the tax administration service with customs, migration, by the state government who brings information to the migrants about the services provided by the government of Queretaro,” said Curiel.

The nearly 1,400 vehicles filled with paisanos are coming from the north, east, south, and west of the United States so they can travel together to areas around the state.

"The entire time of travel will be between 15 to 16 hours, we have two routes going to Queretaro."

With their cars and trucks filled to the brim, and patience in their back pockets, all that's left to do is make their way down the open road ahead.

The paisanos pre-register with groups within the large caravan and alert areas like Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, and Mexico of how many individuals are in their group.

It's an extra precaution that ensures they get home for the holidays.

Tuesday morning, the caravan could be seen spread out from the Walmart San Bernardo parking lot, to the Home Depot parking lot, and even to the former Toys-R-Us lot.