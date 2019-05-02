150 detained for cockfighting in Karnes County

Over 100 people have been detained for allegedly engaging in cockfighting.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon when Karnes County officials were conducting a raid at a property located on FM 887 in Karnes County.

According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, 150 individuals have been detained for engaging in a rooster fighting operation.

Officials say 35 will be jailed for evading and gambling while the rest will be issued a citation.

The investigation remains ongoing.