150 detained for cockfighting in Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Over 100 people have been detained for allegedly engaging in cockfighting.
The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon when Karnes County officials were conducting a raid at a property located on FM 887 in Karnes County.
According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, 150 individuals have been detained for engaging in a rooster fighting operation.
Officials say 35 will be jailed for evading and gambling while the rest will be issued a citation.
The investigation remains ongoing.