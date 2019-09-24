$1.6 million drug seize at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border protection seized a poly-drug load valued at more than $1.6 million at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The load contained 72.5 pounds of heroin, 2.24 pounds of cocaine, and 2.46 pounds of potent amphetamine that officers discovered hidden with a passenger vehicle arriving from Mexico.

“Our officers maintained strict vigilance and dedication to CBP’s border security mission and their perseverance yielded a significant poly-drug load characterized by a substantial amount of heroin,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “By utilizing an effective combination of officer experience and high tech tools, our frontline officers were able to help keep their community safe.”

The seize occurred when CBP officers referred a car driven by a 29-year-old male Mexican citizen for further inspection on Saturday, September 21st.

Utilizing non-intrusive imaging systems, canines, and all available resources, officers discovered 28 packages of alleged heroin and one package each of alleged cocaine and norephedrine hydrochloride hidden within the vehicles.

Authorities arrested the driver and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.