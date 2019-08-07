16-year-old arrested, accused of making racist remarks, saying he’d ‘shoot up’ school

A 16-year-old student was taken into custody two days after being expelled for making racist comments and threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the student was expelled from Cardinal Newman School after school officials discovered videos made by the student where he made racist comments and pretended to shoot black people.

In one video obtained by WIS, the student used real guns to shoot a box of Jordan shoes saying he hated black people and that “they are stinky.”

The student was expelled July 15.

Officials said there were additional videos and text messages discovered from the student on July 17 saying he was on his way to “shoot up the school.” A text message dated May 11, 2019, also had a video of the student shooting a long gun, according to RCSD officials.

“It was brought to our attention that videos were being distributed among students,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “We worked very closely with the school to identify the students involved.”

Some videos also appeared to show the student shooting an automatic rifle and a shotgun.

“We take all threats seriously,” Lott said. “This is an example of how schools and law enforcement can work together to quickly address threats and perceived threats to schools and students.”

The student was charged with making student threats and was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 17.

A letter from Cardinal Newman’s principal was sent out to parents regarding the threats the former student made towards the school.

The principal at Cardinal Newman responded to criticism by some parents over the handling of threatening videos made by a former student.

Robert Loia, apologized last night to parents in a letter for taking so long to tell them about the videos, saying that he sees the harm it has caused the school community and wants to rebuild trust.

Loia also said he plans to unveil the preliminary plan for increased safety and diversity training for the school at a Town Hall meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.

