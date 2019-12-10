18-wheeler clings to the side of Texas freeway

It was a terrifying moment for a truck driver in Dallas Tuesday morning after his 18-wheeler was hanging to the side of a freeway.

The incident happened on the LBJ Freeway in northwest Dallas.

The driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle sending the front half over the edge of the overpass.

As bad as it looks, it did not cause much of a backup and drivers were able to move around it.

Two people were inside the vehicle during the time of the accident.

Luckily the driver was not injured however, the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on how long it will take for the removal of the truck.