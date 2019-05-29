18-year-old found at south Laredo park with multiple stab wounds

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that happened at a south Laredo park Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. when officers were called out to the 400 block of N. Stone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds by the trails of Slaughter Park.

The victim was flown to a San Antonio hospital in stable condition.

The suspects believed to be involved in the case were described as a young heavy set male and a young female.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.