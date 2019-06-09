Martin High School basketball team reunites 63 years later

A piece of Laredo high school history reunites a group of champions 63 years later.

A high school poem dedicated to the 1956 Martin High School basketball team is now up on display at Pat's Kitchen.

The discovery was celebrated on Friday with the reunion of members of that team who took the team to state.

One player says despite all odds they were destined to win.

Former Martin Tiger basketball player Hector Chacon says they were the underdog since the beginning and a lot of people didn’t even know where Laredo was.

Chacon says he enjoyed being the underdog.

Aside from the poem, pictures of the team and their players are up for the public to see at the diner.

