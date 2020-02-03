2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce

Authorities say two people were killed and a third person wounded after a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

A shooting has occurred at Texas A&M Commerce. (Source: Gray TV)

Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting Monday at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university lifted the precautionary shelter in place recommendation later Monday afternoon, but areas of the campus have been blocked off due to investigation.

The university says there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two were confirmed dead. The third person was taken to a hospital.

Classes have been canceled for the day.

