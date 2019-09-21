2 killed, 8 others shot, in ‘violent incident of huge magnitude’ at S.C. night club

Two men were killed and eight others were shot in a "violent incident of huge magnitude" at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said four others were airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there."

Deputies have been tracking leads since they showed up at the club to track down the shooter, but no one is in custody at this time.

Deputies said shots were fired inside and outside the club.

Four of the 10 people shot are being treated at a hospital for non-critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. A 11th victim was treated and released for injuries received in a fall as that person ran out of the club.

Investigators do not yet know whether more than one person fired a weapon, but many people were inside the sports bar at the time of the shooting.

Before police and the sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, many people who were inside the club left.

"We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody,” Faile said.

Deputies have obtained search warrants for the premises and vehicles parked around the club. Investigators have interviewed witnesses but need to identify and talk with all those who were present.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

