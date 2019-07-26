200 migrants sent back to Mexico

Hundreds of migrants are sent back to the border to sit and wait for the outcome of their asylum claims.

On Friday afternoon, more than 200 migrants crossed the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge with just a few documents in their hands as they headed into Mexico.

This is part of the program commonly known as "Remain in Mexico."

The migrants will stay there and are only permitted back for their scheduled immigration hearing.

Federal officials say those crossing will probably have their hearing at the tent processing centers that are up along the Laredo port of entries.

Border Patrol officials say the influx and immigration crisis has created challenges for their department.

Joel Martinez with Border Patrol says this initiative has taken away some of their personnel from the frontlines to help these people, feed them, and assure their well-being, so it takes away from their primary responsibilities.

Martinez says since July 8th, the numbers of people sent back varies day to day; however, they don't expect those numbers to go down from the hundreds any day soon.