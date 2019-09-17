Join the Area Health Education Center for the 2019 Special Needs Conference, presented by City of Laredo Council Member Nell Vielma along with Driscoll Health Plan.

The conference will include keynote speakers and a resource fair in order to answer parents’ questions about their child’s transition into adulthood, and resources for future employment for special needs people.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., on Friday, September 20, at the IBC Annex on Jacaman Road.

Free registration ends today, however those who do not register are still welcome to attend.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served, and a Spanish translation will be available.