2019 was a rough year in logistics for sister city

The USMCA Trade Agreement heads closer to becoming a reality. Some in Nuevo Laredo say this comes just in time, as the majority of 2019 was filled with uncertainty, which led to a decrease in trade.

"What I can tell you is that this year has closed under expectations because of the uncertainty and speculation whether the new trade deal would be ratified."

Eduardo Lozano, a delegate of Mexico’s Chamber of Transport in Nuevo Laredo, says 2019 was a rough year for logistics companies in our sister city across the river. As owners and custom brokers unsure of what would be included in the trade deal, or even when it would be signed, kept them from investing in their business.

"With news of the ratification and pending signing of the deal, I hope this will turn things around and give us a more promising future."

A meeting between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada earlier this month has local transportation companies hopeful for the future and motivated to invest in things like growing their team, or increasing warehouse space, says Nuevo Laredo’s Customs Association President.

"Uncertainty is never a good thing for the two Laredo’s, nor for the economy. I think with the ratification we feel more at ease, and gives us a glimpse of more investments to come."

Lozano says the possible new investments point to a more prosperous 2020.

"The hope is for the ratification of the agreement to grow the number of trailer trucks, because if that happens we will also see a growth in jobs."

The Mexican delegate also added the new agreement could also increase the number of Mexican trailer trucks, which currently stands at 300,000.