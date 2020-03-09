2020 Inductees for Women's Hall of Fame

Its been a busy past couple of days for the Laredo Commission for Women.

Monday was International Women's Day and as planned they inducted seven new women in their Women's Hall of Fame at a ceremony.

The ladies got together to talk about their plan for 2020. It's going to be a busy year for the commission, as well.

With it being the 100 year anniversary of women being allowed to vote, their plan does include much more action, in not just getting people to the polls, but educating voters more than anything.

Firova says that the emphasis used to be on getting people to vote, but that's not enough anymore, educating voters is the priority through much more social media.