21 Chump Street: A mini musical for the whole family

The Vidal M. Trevino School of Communication is inviting the public to come out to its musical of a classic story turned into a parody.

VMT students will be taking the stage and belting their lungs out for their musical 21 Chump Street.

The comical story that satirizes the show 21 Jump Street is a mini musical with music and lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda who was famous for Hamilton and even songs from the movie Moana.

The story features an undercover cop in a high school setting much like the show and movie.

The play is based on true-life events that tells of the dangers of love and power of peer pressure.

The production will start on June 13th at 7 p.m. and then another show at 8 p.m.

Then on Friday, June 14th from 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Then on Saturday, they will have three shows, one at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admission for the event is $5.

For more information you can call 956-273-7800.