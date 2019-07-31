21-year-old Georgia woman accused of trafficking underage female across Louisiana

One woman is behind bars after allegedly bringing an underage girl across the state of Louisiana for commercial sex.

According to an arrest report, Louisiana State Police and the FBI arrested Ashley Norton, 21, of Macon, Georgia, as part of an undercover human trafficking/prostitution operation in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Agents contacted Norton through a website known to advertise commercial sex in an attempt to solicit sexual services in exchange for money. Agents set up a meeting with Norton, who arrived and offered sex for $250 an hour.

Agents located an additional underage female in the car with Norton, who said she was driven from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for sexual purposes. According to police, Norton “encouraged and guided her on how to work” and was responsible for any sex ads on websites.

Norton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of trafficking children for sexual purposes.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.