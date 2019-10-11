Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the 21st Annual Jamboozie

The 21st Annual Ueta Jamboozie Festival is taking place in downtown Laredo next month and the public is invited to join in on the fun and jam out.

On Tuesday morning, Laredo Main Street announced the details of the festival and the changes coming to it this year.

This year, organizers decided to move it to November 2nd where they will not only celebrate the event, but also Dia de los Muertos.

This year's acts include Fito Olivares, Mister Chivo, Zamorales, Vision and DJ Young. Organizers encourage attendees to come dressed as your favorite skull or catrina in order to get $5 off your ticket at the gate.

The event will take place on November 2nd at Tres Laredo's Park from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight. There will be more kid’s activities like face painting and inflatables earlier in the day.

Presale tickets will be $10, and $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets at all Ueta Duty Free locations and at the Outlet Shoppes.

Free parking will also be available to attendees.