An annual effort to prevent domestic violence has been announced for another year.

The 23rd annual Domestic Violence Coalition Proclamation was made in the Central Jury Room of the Webb County Justice Center this morning.

At today's ceremony, Griselda Hernandez and her son, Dominic, were remembered as the alleged victims of Ronald Anthony Burgos.

Their family members spoke to KGNS about the importance of communication and how vital it can be when dealing with issues of domestic violence.

“I feel it's very important, I think it's vital, as you see in a lot of these cases,” Angelica Hernandez says. “It's a matter of life or death for a lot of people.”

TAMIU will hold the annual domestic violence awareness conference on Thursday, October 3rd.