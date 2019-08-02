3 charged with robbery in downtown

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) On Friday, Laredo police arrest and charge three people for robbery.
On July 25th, police posted on their Facebook page a lookout for three suspects who allegedly approached a woman inside her vehicle at the 1700 block of Houston Street demanding money.
The three subjects then her vehicle, allegedly demanding she drive them to a nearby ATM machine to take out money.
Under duress and fear for her life, she complied and withdrew $40.00.
The subjects then took the cash and ran off not injuring her.
After a week of looking for the suspects, arrests have been made.
Ivan Martinez, 18, was picked up on Thursday and charged with strong armed robbery.
While 2 male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were detained and also charged with strong armed robbery.
All three were taken to the Webb county jail.