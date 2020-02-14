500 machines seized in 8-liner raids

Authorities confiscate hundreds of thousands of dollars at several businesses on Thursday.

Details are light at the moment but authorities do confirm four businesses known as 8-liners, or maquinitas, were raided around town.

According to them more than 500 machines were confiscated from all the locations.

A total of $200,000 was also seized by authorities. A home in connection to the raids was visited by officials.

People who visit the businesses say they are shocked about the closures.

"I feel very surprised because this is my only entertainment," said Laura Salguro. "I would like changes to the law, it's more secure for the businesses, for the people."

It's still unclear if any arrests have been made in this case.

Authorities tell us they are working to release an update at a later time.