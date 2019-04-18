Boys and Girls Club looking to take over Aranda Rec Center

A local non-profit organization that caters to the youth could be taking over a recreation center located right next door.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, District Seven Councilman George Altgelt proposed a pilot program that would allow the Boys and Girls Club to take over operations at the Marcos Aranda Community Center.

Altgelt is looking for a way to make better use of the facility while also saving money in the process.

The Parks and Leisure Department says they spend an average of $252,000 on the Marco Aranda Rec Center. This year they spent more than $17,000 in repairs, but as far as the money that comes in, that's over $52,000.

District Eight Councilman Roberto Ballli was very vocal about the idea, saying many senior citizens in his district use the Lilia Perez Community Center that is attached to the rec center.

Altgelt echoed Balli’s concern and says he would not want to displace anyone if this were to go through.

Both Altgelt and members of the Boys and Girls Club say they will do their best to make sure that they incorporate the existing programs for the elderly into their plans so that they won't be left out.

