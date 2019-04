TxDot is collaborating with the Border Trade Advisory Committee and is working with U.S. and Mexican agencies and stakeholders to update the Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan (BTMP).

"Its to develop a more efficient plan to be able to find out what the needs are. How can we move goods and people more efficiently across the border," said Raul Leal, spokesman for TxDot.

Currently BTMP is in phase one of a four-phase plan.