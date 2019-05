Several Laredo residents woke up without electricity on Friday morning after a storm knocked out the power.

According to AEP, approximately 5,600 residents are without power all around Laredo.

Some of the areas hit were Mines Road, Jacaman, Guadalupe, International, and several other neighborhoods.

AEP is aware of the outages and they are asking residents to be patient while they work on restoring power.

Crews say, power should be restored by 11 a.m.