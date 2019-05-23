FBI investigating Cyber attack on City of Laredo

Ransomware is a type of virus that blocks your computer's information and doesn't give you access until you pay a certain amount of money.

Although these days cyber-attacks are nothing out of the ordinary, the City of Laredo has become the latest target.

Local resident Arturo Martinez says he visits City Hall on a monthly basis to pay for his bills because he doesn’t trust paying online.

Martinez says you never know what or who could be lurking online ready to attack which is something that the City of Laredo experienced on Wednesday morning.

After looking into it, officials discovered that the attack happened at around 1 a.m.

Laredo Co-interim city manager, Robert Eads says the affected server was quickly isolated and authorities were immediately contacted. As a precautionary measure, other servers were shut down as well.

Eads says they use a program called Docuware which processes documents so they can scan and upload files through the city secretary’s office and they believe that is how they were able to penetrate the system.

The city also decided to shut down the servers for online payments and library computer services, which created an inconvenience for those who use those systems.

City officials say no emergency services or equipment were affected by the attack.

They also say no personal or financial information was obtained.

The FBI is currently investigating the cyber-attack.