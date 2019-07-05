Runner found dead after marathon cheating allegations

A runner has been found dead days after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon following allegations of cheating.

Authorities say 70-year-old Dr. Frank Meza's body was found Thursday morning in the Los Angeles River.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office, says an autopsy is pending.

The Los Angeles Times reported Mesa as the man found dead and a medical license and voter registration records match his home address and date of birth.

The Los Angeles Marathon disqualified his finish in this year's race after they said he left the course and came back from a different position. His time had been the fastest ever for a man his age and triggered suspicion within the running community, which began investigating.

Meza had denied the allegations of cheating.