Guatemalan refugee reflects on ICE raids

Maria Chavalan Sut, a local Guatemalan refugee, is reflecting on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that happened in a few big cities in the United States on Sunday.

Since taking sanctuary at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church last September, she said she feels a lot better with her supporters by her side.

"I've been living here for close to a year and I'm feeling better," Sut said.

After President Donald Trump announced that ICE officers would start to raid communities for immigrants with deportation orders, Sut said she was scared but trusted that God and her team would keep her safe.

Immigration officers can't enter a church serving as a sanctuary site, which is what her team is making sure stays the same so her rights are protected.

"Working to coordinate know your rights information," said Andrea Negrete, a member of Sut's team. "Making sure that people have access to that information through online platforms or community gatherings."

The responsibility of keeping the community safe is another element of which Angeline Conn said people should always be aware.

"We should be taking a major role to make sure every person is safe from these ICE raids," said Conn.

These rights are something Sut and her team said not only apply to her case.

"Maria has communicated in the past that she's one of many," Negrete said. "As a community, we need to do what we can do to keep each other safe."

As for the immigrants who were detained by ICE, Sut has a message of faith for them.

"Have faith in God," Sut said. "There's groups of people that support you."

