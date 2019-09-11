Cargo plane crashes near Toledo Express Airport

Police and fire crews from multiple departments are responding to a cargo plane crash just outside of Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to crews on the scene, that plane was a conveyor cargo plane hauling auto parts which crashed on top of two semis at Bubba's Auto and Deisel near the airport around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police on the scene say the plane was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

It is currently unclear how many people were on board the plane when it crashed or if there were any injuries on the ground.

Airport police say there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash itself.

Police have closed down Garden Road near Eber and Airport Hwy. Those roads will remain closed while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

