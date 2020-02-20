Man charged in murder, beheading of step-grandmother

A 45-year-old Temperance man is facing charges of murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his 79-year-old step-grandmother earlier this week.

Kenny McBride is facing charges of murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. (Source: Monroe County Jail/WTVG)

During his court appearance Wednesday, Kenny McBride did not acknowledge he understood those charges and told the judge he had a different last name.

At approximately 3:14 a.m. Monday, investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the body of a woman later identified as Cecelia Gibson, 79, of Temperance, inside a house on the 8800 block of Lewis Ave. in Bedford Township.

According to Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig, the body had been beheaded.

"So, obviously, it's a very gruesome and troubling crime, to be sure," Roehrig told television cameras after McBride's arraignment.

Roehrig explained Gibson is the step-grandmother of McBride and that some family members first learned the details of her death Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, today was the day that at least some of the family members learned of the extent of the injuries that their grandmother and their loved one sustained. So, it was a particularly difficult day for them," Roehrig said.

Investigators and prosecutors are not revealing much more about the circumstances surrounding Gibson's death, even saying it's not clear whether she was beheaded before or after she was killed.

"I don't want to jeopardize the case," added Jahn Landis, chief assistant prosecuting attorney. "I don't want to put anything out there that is going to call into question any of our law enforcement efforts. These guys are working tirelessly on this thing, I will say that."

McBride is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

