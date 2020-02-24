Greyhound denies Border Patrol searches on buses

The nation's largest bus company is taking a stance in the U.S. immigration battle as they say they will no longer allow Border Patrol agents on their buses without warrants.

According to NBC, Greyhound buses will notify the Department of Homeland Security that it does not give permission to unwarranted searches on its buses or in non-public terminals.The change goes into effect immediately.

In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide its drivers and employees with new training to follow its policy change.

The buses will also display a special sticker making its position clear that the agents are not allowed without a warrant.

In several cases, buses that were not crossing or even near an international border were being checked.

The company faced pressure from immigrant rights activists and the American Civil Liberties Union, saying the searches are intimidating and discriminatory, something that a local immigration advocate agrees with.

Sister Rosemary Welsh, the executive director of Casa de Misicordia, says the Border Patrol checks can be interpreted as racially profiling the passengers on board.

"I know I've had an experiences that when people might look at Sister Mary Louise and I, sometimes they don't even ask me anything. And then they actually ask Sister because she's Hispanic, she's Mexican American."

Sister Rosemary Welsh goes on to say that she hopes other bus companies will follow Greyhound's lead.

Meanwhile we did reach out to CBP for statement to which they say:

"Enforcement operations away from the immediate border are performed consistent with law and in direct support of immediate border enforcement efforts, and such operations function as a means of preventing smuggling and other criminal organizations from exploitation of existing transportation hubs to travel further into the United States."