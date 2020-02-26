Mexico president ties shootout dead to drug consumption

Mexico's president has suggested without offering evidence that most of those killed in the country's cartel- and gang-fueled firefights are high on drugs or intoxicated.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that 60% of those killed "in clashes" are under the influence, most of drugs.

Asked about the remarks, a federal official said the figure came from security Cabinet meetings and was based on analysis of shootouts between criminal gangs and/or security forces.

But critics said there is no data to support the assertion, which revived a controversial debate from the earliest years of Mexico's modern drug wars.