Reminder for mandatory city-wide restrictions

As we head into the weekend, we just want to remind the community that gatherings of 10 people or more are now prohibited.

That restriction began at midnight on Thursday, March 19th in an effort to to help slow the transmission of COVID-19.

This ban will stay in effect for two weeks unless amended or suspended by future City Council action.

The order also includes all restaurants which must close their dining areas, but are allowed to remain open for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru.