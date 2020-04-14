Obama to endorse Biden

Former President Barack Obama plans to endorse Joe Biden in a video on Tuesday.

That gives the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party's biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama's presidency.

The move was confirmed with a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.