5.8 Earthquake shakes Puerto Rico

An earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Monday morning and left the city of Guanica in ruins.

The magnitude 5.8 quake happened at 5:32 a.m.

It was centered about eight miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, and struck at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

The director of emergency management Carlos Acevedo says at least two houses collapsed in the southwestern coastal town of Guanica. Acevedo said one of the homes was abandoned.

So far no tsunami warnings have been issued but geologists warn of more tremors to come.