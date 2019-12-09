6-Year-Old Killed In Christmas Parade Accident

A 6-year-old boy was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle in a staging area at Bluffton, South Carolina's Christmas parade.

Ameer Frazier had ridden on a float in the parade and was at the staging area at Red Cedar Elementary school when the accident occurred.

“He was a little boy that was determined and he ran really hard,” said Carletha Frazier Singleton, Ameer’s aunt.

Family members said Ameer suffered serious injuries and was rushed Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he later died.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2P4ocSt