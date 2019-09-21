$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller

Authorities say a woman stole $6,000 worth of quarters and her getaway car was a baby stroller.

Bakersfield police officers noticed the woman Friday struggling to push the stroller but quickly realized there was no baby inside, according to the Bakersfield Californian.

Police discovered the quarters, which 29-year-old Darrin Fritz is alleged to have stolen from a home, the newspaper reported. Fritz allegedly tried to flee from the officers.

She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

A post on Twitter from the Bakersfield Police Department shows thousands of quarters in evidence bags.

It was not immediately clear if Fritz had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.