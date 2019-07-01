6th annual Back 2 School Health fair announced

On Monday, Laredo city officials along with the Driscoll Health Plan announced details for the 6th annual Back 2 School Health fair.

In the past years, the event has been held at different locations due to the high number of people who would show up.

Many would be turned away due to fire code restrictions in those areas, that is why this years event will be hosted at Sames Auto Arena.

The health fair will take place August 3rd, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will provide vaccines, screenings, haircuts and more.

A representative for Driscoll Health Plan says they encourage the entire family can come out as screenings will be made available for adults.

"In addition to that for adults we have glucose checks we have A1C we'll be doing, we'll be doing high blood pressure and BMI screenings. It’s always good to have a quick screening to see how youre doing and be able to funnel back to your PCP” Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager, Rose Santos said.

Last year over 4000 students attended the health fair.

Backpacks and school supplies will be available while supplies last.