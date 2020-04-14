70s and sunny!

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood and that's because we're seeing nice cool spring-like temperatures!

On Tuesday we will start out in the mid-50s, and see a high of 70 degrees.

These cool temperatures will continue to persist until Thursday when we see a high of 77.

Once we get to Friday, a lot of that humid air mass starts to return, bringing temperatures up to the mid-80s.

We will also see a slight chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Once we get to Sunday and Monday temperatures bounce back to the low 90s which is what we normally see this time of year.

Enjoy the nice cool break while you can!