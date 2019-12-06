80s themed Christmas Parade taking place tonight!

The community is invited to an annual festive parade that will sure get attendees moving and grooving.

L&F Distributors has announced that they will sponsor this year’s Christmas Parade.

This year, organizers are taking you back in time to the 80s with big hair, vibrant colors and of course everyone’s favorite pop and rock songs.

The parade will take place on December 6th at 6 p.m. and will start at the Burlington Coat Factory on San Bernardo Avenue and ends at Garden Street, right next to the former Civic Center.