Border Patrol finds 83 people hiding in trailer

Border Patrol agents prevented a large human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint located north of Laredo.

While Border Patrol Agents conducted immigration inspections on Sunday, January 26th a service canine alerted to a white trailer being hauled by a blue tractor. Agents inspected the trailer and discovered 83 individuals, all illegally present in the United States.

The individuals were from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, Spain, Mexico, and Ecuador. The large group included several family units and juveniles.

Agents arrested the driver, a Mexican Citizen, and the individuals found in the trailer, who are pending investigation.

The tractor and trailer were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

