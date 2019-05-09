9-foot alligator wrangled in Houston neighborhood

Police had to call in a wildlife wrangler after an alligator turned up in a Houston neighborhood Wednesday.

The animal was sent to an alligator farm.

The reptile apparently made its way into the area amid heavy rain from an overnight storm.

The animal was hit by a car, according to Timothy Deramus, a wrangler.

It took Deramus hours to get the alligator out of the street and out of harms way.

The alligator apparently sought shelter from an overnight storm.

“They get out of the water when it is lightening, they come up out of the water to get away from being electrocuted," Deramus said.

Deramus got the call to rescue the reptile around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

But, Houston Police Department officers were the first on the scene.

“I saw the police cars and I said, ‘what’s going on? There’s police cars here.’" said Cindy Walker, an observer. “And so I asked the police officers and they said, ‘there is a big gator.’”

The police let the expert corral the suspect.

Deramus said in the last few days he’s caught 25 gators because of the high water.

He said that the coming rains may push even more of these reptiles to dry ground.

If an alligator blocks your path, do not approach the gator.

“They are not on the endangered species list anymore, but they are protected by the state, and by law you cannot feed them, you cannot touch them, you need to stay away 35 feet away from them," Deramus said. "Respect the animal because they are very dangerous.”

The animal will be treated for its injuries and then go to live on an alligator farm.

