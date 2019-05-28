90's are back!

After a very hot and humid Memorial Day weekend, we are going to be getting some relief by dropping to the 90s.

Although 90's isn't that much a relief, it's still a nice break from those triple-digit temperatures that we saw last week.

On Tuesday we will start off nice and breezy with temperatures in the high 70s and we will work our way up to 90s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the high 90s for the rest of the week and then on Thursday and Friday we have a small chance of rain.

Until then, enjoy those hot conditions.