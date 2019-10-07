911 Call: Dog Shoots Owner

An Oklahoma woman is recovering after she says she was shot in the thigh by a dog.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, passenger 44-year-old Tina Springer and driver 79-year-old Brent Parks, both of Nash, were stopped for a train when the incident happened.

Parks' yellow lab was in the backseat of the vehicle when the dog jumped onto the console, causing a gun to discharge and hit Springer in the left thigh. The console had a folding center and a .22 caliber handgun was under it.

