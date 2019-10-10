Triple digits make a comeback

It looks like the triple-digit temperatures are once again in our forecast, but don't call it a comeback, some changes will take effect this evening.

On Thursday we will start off in the high 70s and work our way up to a high of 100 degrees.

Then overnight, we will start to see that cold front start to move into our area and bring temperatures down into the 80s.

On Friday we are expecting lows in the 50s and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Then on Saturday expect a nice fall day with temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

On Sunday we will start to warm up in the 80s and by Monday we are back to normal Laredo weather with temperatures in the 90s.